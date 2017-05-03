The only problem was that the rest of Skaikru, led by Clarke (Eliza Taylor), had decided to ignore the rules of the sacred conclave and had already taken the bunker for themselves, locking even Octavia and Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) outside.

Needless to say, Octavia was pissed.

"She was victorious for nothing, went through all of that for nothing," Avgeropoulos tells E! News. "And again, they didn't believe in her, and ended up taking the bunker and leaving her on the other side."

And to make it worse, Bellamy (Bob Morley)—after all that support and strategy advice he had given her in preparation for the fight, and all that fighting he did himself to save her from Echo's cheating—had been gassed and trapped inside against his will.

"Octavia doesn't realize Bellamy was gassed at that point—only the audience does. So once again, it just leaves her incredibly heartbroken and betrayed by her own people and her family," Avgeropoulos says.

If you're sitting there going "This is some serious bulls--t," you are not alone. It was, in fact, some serious bulls--t, and we talked to Avgeropoulos all about it.