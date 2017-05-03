But first, this is today's greatest throwback pictures on the Internet.
As Hoda Kotb prepared for Then and Now's Andy Cohen to appear on the Today show Wednesday, the morning show host decided to go back in time to when she was just a little girl.
May we present to you what could be the best TBT of the week.
"I know it's not tbt but since @andy is talking #thenandnow ... show me yours!!!!!" Hoda shared on Twitter bright and early.
But wait, there's more! Savannah Guthrie spotted the photo and tried to top her close friend with another childhood pic.
"I see your awkward throwback pic, @hodakotb, and I raise you this ‘mini Jabba the Hutt' baby photo," Savannah shared while wearing forest green pants and a white T-shirt.
Before you cast a winner, Hoda decided to share one final photo in this throwback battle we never expected on Winesday Wednesday.
"@SavannahGuthrie I see your throwback and raise you--- #dropthemic @TODAYshow," Hoda joked while posing in her softball uniform that includes glasses and hair before enjoying the perks of keratin treatment.
We don't want to crown a winner, but can we give Hoda Woman some credit?!
As many fans know, so much has changed in Hoda's life just in 2017 alone. While celebrating nine years with Kathie Lee Gifford earlier this spring, the morning show veteran also adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy.
"I'm happy as a clam! Exhausted and overjoyed," she previously shared with E! News. "I mean, check with me in a couple weeks and see how I'm doing, but I'm feeling good." Something tells us she'll still be smiling from ear to ear.
