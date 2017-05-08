Hollywood's Hottest Restaurants: Secrets From the Haunts of A-Listers

This is Old Hollywood glam like never before. Picture a grand art deco hotel at the very top of the Sunset Strip, where the industry's most powerful comes to do business. Rarely is a star sighting here just for pleasure—they're most often meeting with agents, managers or directors to discuss a role or endorsement. And the view of the sparkling city below doesn't hurt either.

VIP Eats: It's a hotel bar, so everything here is overpriced. Stars can pick from the $95 seafood tower, the $40 entrees or the side of French fries for $13 (yes, that's basically $1 per fry). Bottles of champagne, to celebrate a newly-sealed deal, go for hundreds. But the biggest draw here is the ice cream sundae menu: You pick your flavor, throw on toppings like Oreos or Butterfinger, add whipped cream and hot fudge and enjoy.

VIP Treatment: Privacy is extremely important here, and the Tower Bar management is diligent in making sure that stories and sightings don't leak unnecessarily. Think of all the business deals being done on the down low. There is a strict no pictures policy (yes, that means Instagram too—sorry, would-be star spotters). This is also a huge hotspot come award season, as many attendees camp out at the hotel while they get ready for the big event.