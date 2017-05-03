The new mother isn't focused on diets, instead, she thinks new mothers shouldn't even think of that word.

"I think that as new moms we really want to just jump back into it and it's really hard to find the time to do that. But at the same time, my husband is like, 'Don't worry I'll watch him, you go to the gym.' I just can't leave him, and it feels weird," she explains. "Throw anything diet out the window especially if you're breastfeeding. Don't think about diets, don't worry about diets. You need all of those nutrients. And the pounds will come off on their own. I'm focused on getting strong."

Alexa has even found some creative ways to incorporate Ocean into her workouts.

"I'll hold him and I'll be doing squats or arm exercises or abs, and basically what you'd be doing with an exercise ball, I do with him. And it's so fun, and he think that we're playing, which we are but I'm also getting a workout in," the new mom reveals. "It's been a great bonding thing for the two of us and then I don't feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, I haven't been able to go to the gym and have any me time to get myself back in shape.' Because I am and it's 'me' time and time with my son. and I've found it to be a super fun and positive thing."