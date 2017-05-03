We've seen and heard little from Christina Aguilera in recent months, but that's all about to change.
The pop star shared a heartwarming video to Instagram on Wednesday, which documents everything she's been up to since taking a slight step back from the public eye. Divvied up by dates in April and captioned "Grateful for every second of every day," Aguilera documents blink-and-you-missed-it moments full of family, close friends and dare we say... new music?
Christina's fiancé Matthew Rutler and two kids, 9-year-old Max Bratman and 2-year-old Summer Rutler, appear in many of the scenes, enjoying time at home celebrating birthdays and holidays with each other.
Norman Scott/startraksphoto.com
Her close pal and songwriter Siaalso makes an appearance, leading many fans to wonder if the talented duo is working together on new music.
It doesn't seem far off, especially since Aguilera can be heard hitting her signature notes in one scene, and hard at work in the recording studio in others.
The Voice coach previously teased putting the "finishing touches to my heart" on possible new music, which would mark her eighth studio album after the release of 2012's Lotus.
Meanwhile, she is also jumping back into the movie biz alongside Rashida Jones and Ewan McGregor. The Hollywood Reporter reports Xtina landed a role in upcoming sci-fi romance Zoe, and production begins in Montreal this month.
We can't wait to see what's next for this pop princess!