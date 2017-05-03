We've seen and heard little from Christina Aguilera in recent months, but that's all about to change.

The pop star shared a heartwarming video to Instagram on Wednesday, which documents everything she's been up to since taking a slight step back from the public eye. Divvied up by dates in April and captioned "Grateful for every second of every day," Aguilera documents blink-and-you-missed-it moments full of family, close friends and dare we say... new music?

Christina's fiancé Matthew Rutler and two kids, 9-year-old Max Bratman and 2-year-old Summer Rutler, appear in many of the scenes, enjoying time at home celebrating birthdays and holidays with each other.