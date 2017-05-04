Zoe Saldana Just Wore the New Leather Pant

Talk about some badass pants.

Just when you thought it couldn't get any cooler than leather, Zoe Saldana shows up in a pair of cropped studded trousers.

Statement pieces like these are truly transformative—taking any old outfit to a refreshingly edgy level, no matter how feminine your top is. (Case in point: Zoe's patterned long sleeve.) And they're probably easier to wear than you think since they go with just about any type of footwear (sneakers, pumps, sandals, ankle boots...you name it).