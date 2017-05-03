Check Out Serena Williams' Grand Slam Pregnancy Style

Serena Williams is known for her killer instinct on the court, but she's about to be known for something entirely different—being a mom.

On April 19, the champ announced via social media, albeit accidentally, that she was 20 weeks pregnant. Being an expectant celeb comes with some serious perks, but it also comes with major eyes on your maternity style, watching for that growing baby bump—and the seven-time Wimbledon winner is no different.

Being a sporty gal, Serena has always been prone to choosing comfortable fabrics that move and breathe, often pairing them with some flashy elements—and her pregnancy gear is just that.

The queen of the Grand Slam is all about mixing fashion with function, but still showing off her amazing curves. She loves glitter and glam, but she's also going to rock her Nike kicks in a flash. From bad-ass bikinis to her emerald green 2017 Met Gala gown and sporty off-duty ensembles, Serena has been serving up her maternity style with aplomb since Day 1 of her pregnancy.