Check Out Serena Williams' Grand Slam Pregnancy Style

Serena Williams is known for her killer instinct on the court, but she's about to be known for something entirely different—being a mom.
On April 19, the champ announced via social media, albeit accidentally, that she was 20 weeks pregnant. Being an expectant celeb comes with some serious perks, but it also comes with major eyes on your maternity style, watching for that growing baby bump—and the seven-time Wimbledon winner is no different.
Being a sporty gal, Serena has always been prone to choosing comfortable fabrics that move and breathe, often pairing them with some flashy elements—and her pregnancy gear is just that.
The queen of the Grand Slam is all about mixing fashion with function, but still showing off her amazing curves. She loves glitter and glam, but she's also going to rock her Nike kicks in a flash. From bad-ass bikinis to her emerald green 2017 Met Gala gown and sporty off-duty ensembles, Serena has been serving up her maternity style with aplomb since Day 1 of her pregnancy.
The beauty opted for a navy lace design when she attended the launch of Burberry's DK88 bag in NYC on May 2.
The champ made everyone green with envy when she turned up in an emerald gown by Versace at the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between Costume Institute Gala on May 1 in New York City. In addition to the colorful frock, Serena opted for a an approximately $1.25 million Audemars Piguet Haute Joaillerie Diamond Outrage watch.
Rocking denim, a little white dress and some high boots, the queen of tennis had a fashionable chat with her sister Venus Williams two months before announcing her pregnancy.
Pairing a leopard-print top with an otherwise all-black ensemble 10 weeks before announcing her pregnancy, the sporty gal posted this image on her Instagram and wrote,"That salsa dance you do when @astonmartinlagonda and you meet up and plan amazing things..."
When she was about a month pregnant, the mom-to-be was all smiles in a long grey coat, Daisy Dukes and of course her Nikes.
One month into her pregnancy, the newly engaged sports star had a night to remember with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian. Once again mixing sporty with high fashion, she opted for a white tank and a black tulle ballet skirt.
Four weeks before announcing that she was 20 weeks pregnant, the ace posted this photo of herself, striking a pose in a fierce swimsuit ensemble.
The brunette mixed business with pleasure when she posted a pic of this ensemble on April 30.
Posting this joyous photo on her Instagram on May 3, the Wimbledon star opted for a comfy grey column dress.
The 35-year-old posted this photo, which shows her in a sporty bikini top and black cover up, soon after announcing her pregnancy to the world
The tennis star announced her pregnancy with this cut-out bathing suit snap on April 19.
It's been a whirlwind few months for the superstar. In December, Serena got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
At the time she shared the news by posting a sweet poem beside a cartoon sketch of Ohanian getting down on one knee. "I came home/ A little late/ Someone had a bag packed for me/ And a carriage awaited," she wrote. "Destination: Rome/ To escort me to my very own 'charming'/ Back to where our stars first collided."
She continued, "And now it was full circle/ At the same table we first met by chance/ This time he made it not by chance/ But by choice/ Down on one knee/ He said 4 words/ And I said yes."
What's your favorite pregnancy look of Serena's? Sound off in the comments!