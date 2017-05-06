The human star of the annual Kentucky Derby has arrived: The late Anna Nicole Smith's only surviving child, daughter Dannielynn Birkhead.

The 10-year-old walked the red carpet with her regular date, her dad and the model's ex, Larry Birkhead, at the 2017 event Saturday. She wore a white and pink floral over-the-knee dress with a flared skirt and a matching hat and sandals. Her father wore an eggshell suit with a pink plaid tie.

The little girl has stolen the show at Kentucky Derby every year since 2010. She and Larry have made it a memorable daddy-daughter day and he has never appeared happier or more proud in public than right there on the red carpet with his little girl. The two have often matched outfits and have even come in costume.

"She's my good luck charm," he told E! News in 2015. "She picks all the winners."