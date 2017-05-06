The human star of the annual Kentucky Derby has arrived: The late Anna Nicole Smith's only surviving child, daughter Dannielynn Birkhead.
The 10-year-old walked the red carpet with her regular date, her dad and the model's ex, Larry Birkhead, at the 2017 event Saturday. She wore a white and pink floral over-the-knee dress with a flared skirt and a matching hat and sandals. Her father wore an eggshell suit with a pink plaid tie.
The little girl has stolen the show at Kentucky Derby every year since 2010. She and Larry have made it a memorable daddy-daughter day and he has never appeared happier or more proud in public than right there on the red carpet with his little girl. The two have often matched outfits and have even come in costume.
"She's my good luck charm," he told E! News in 2015. "She picks all the winners."
Dannielynn was just 3 years old when she made her Kentucky Derby debut. She wore a hot pink dress with rose accents, paired with a matching jacket and metallic flat sandals. Her dad wore a white suit, a pastel blue shirt and a pale blue, red and white plaid tie.
At the 2011 Kentucky Derby, Dannielynn wore a teal zebra-print dress with Grecian-style studded straps and carried a white frilly purse. Larry wore a gray plaid suit with a pastel blue tie and a gray fedora.
In 2012, Dannielynn wore a white, yellow and green floral dress with a matching hat with roses. Her dad sported a pastel blue suit and green striped tie.
Dannielynn and Larry dressed as Mary Poppins and Bert at the 2013 Kentucky Derby!
At the 2014 Kentucky Derby, Dannielynn wore a multicolored floral dress with a hot pink tulle skirt with floral accents, paired with a matching hat with a giant pink butterfly. Her father wore a pastel blue suit, a white shirt and a pink, blue and white plaid tie.
Dannielynn and Larry both wore pink to the 2015 Kentucky Derby, The little girl wore a blush dress with rosettes, while her dad wore a pastel pink suit jacket over a white shirt and pants and pink tie.
In 2016, Dannielynn and her father matched again; She wore a mint green tea-length dress with pink floral accents, while Larry wore a mint green suit jacket paired with a white shirt and pants and a hot pink bow tie.
Anna Nicole died at age 39 in 2007 from an accidental prescription drug overdose. Dannielynn was eight months old.
The model's other child, son Daniel Smith, died from the same type of overdose at age 20 just three days after his little sister was born.
Dannielynn and Larry actually live in Kentucky. He told the Today show in 2016 he "made a conscious decision" a long time ago to move there.
"I do that on purpose because it takes away the chase, it takes away the curiosity, it takes away the false stories," he said.
He also talked about his daughter's future; will she pursue a career in modeling or entertainment like her famous mother?
"I didn't care about it, so I'd say no she's not interested," Larry said. "She's just a regular kid. She's into technology now and she's into games and these YouTube videos."