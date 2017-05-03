There's nothing joyful about Serena Joy, Yvonne Strahovski's The Handmaid's Tale character. In the fourth episode Hulu's drama, viewers learn Serena Joy has banished Offred (Elisabeth Moss) to her room for just about two weeks after learning Offred was not pregnant with the Commander's child after all.

"I spent a lot of my time trying to figure out why this woman—how this woman could behave the way that she does to other people," Strahovski told E! News at The Handmaid's Tale's Tribeca premiere . "And it was difficult to get there…I think what was so difficult also was the fact that I had to shut off a lot of my empathy in this role. So when I'm in the scene with Lizzie Moss and I'm not being pleasant and it's affecting her in such a deep way, it was very hard to keep the façade and keep her brutality."