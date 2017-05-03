Janet Jackson's upcoming divorce won't prevent the new mom from living her best life.

Just a few days after the "All for You" singer confirmed her separation from Wissam Al Mana in a rare video post, E! News is learning more about how the Grammy winner is persevering amid a public split.

"Janet is on a roll," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She wanted to have a baby for some time and now that this came to fruition, everything else has been falling into place nicely."

On Monday night, Janet took to social media with a major announcement for fans. Less than a year after the artist had to delay the Unbreakable world tour to expand her family, Janet shared a big development in her fall plans.

"I'm continuing my tour as I promised. I'm so excited you guys. I decided to change the name of the tour: The State of the World tour," Janet shared. "It's not about politics. It's about people, the world, relationships and just love."