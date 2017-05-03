Janet Jackson's upcoming divorce won't prevent the new mom from living her best life.
Just a few days after the "All for You" singer confirmed her separation from Wissam Al Mana in a rare video post, E! News is learning more about how the Grammy winner is persevering amid a public split.
"Janet is on a roll," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She wanted to have a baby for some time and now that this came to fruition, everything else has been falling into place nicely."
On Monday night, Janet took to social media with a major announcement for fans. Less than a year after the artist had to delay the Unbreakable world tour to expand her family, Janet shared a big development in her fall plans.
"I'm continuing my tour as I promised. I'm so excited you guys. I decided to change the name of the tour: The State of the World tour," Janet shared. "It's not about politics. It's about people, the world, relationships and just love."
Vincenzo Lombardo/Getty Images for Sergio Rossi
The four-month North American tour is set for a 56-city run beginning September 7 with tickets going on sale Friday.
"This tour is going to not disappoint her fans," our source shared. "She wants to make it up to them. She is ready now."
When it comes to love and romance, the insider says dating is "not her focus." Instead, it's all about her baby and her career.
"I thank God for him you guys," Janet shared in her latest message. "He's so healthy. He's so beautiful, so loving, such a happy baby."
And for those few extra pounds Janet admitted to putting on during her pregnancy journey, our source says that she's ready to put in the work and surprise her fans.
"She started dieting and it's not been easy," our source shared. "She has a few different trainers she is working with and is determined to really shock her fans with her body transformation."