So Drake may actually have a baby on the way, and contrary to those "Sacrifices" lyrics, this time we're not talking baby like Face.
A woman is claiming she's pregnant with the rapper's baby.
While claims like this are nothing new for Champagne Papi, former porn star Sophie Brussaux is making headlines as she's not only come forward claiming she has text messages to prove he's the father, but she's also hired two high-powered lawyers in New York City for the paternity suit, according to TMZ.
A rep for Drake—who was photographed with Brussaux in January—spoke to E! News, and although he says the claims are highly unlikely, he's not denying them all together.
"If it is Drake's child, which he doesn't believe it is, then he would do the right thing by the child," the rep told us.
However, there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered.
"This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships," his rep added. "We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She's one of many women claiming he got them pregnant."
Drake's team also claims she had sex with another big rapper around the same time who they say has "all but acknowledged it's his kid."
Meanwhile, Brussaux told TMZ she has text messages between her and Drake which allegedly state the following:
"Drake: I want you to have an abortion.
Brussaux: I can't kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.
Drake: Indulge me? F--k you.
Brussaux: What?
Drake: You do know what you're doing you think you're going to get money."
Drake's rep told us these messages could be completely falsified as they have not seen the actual texts yet.