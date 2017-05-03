So Drake may actually have a baby on the way, and contrary to those "Sacrifices" lyrics, this time we're not talking baby like Face.

A woman is claiming she's pregnant with the rapper's baby.

While claims like this are nothing new for Champagne Papi, former porn star Sophie Brussaux is making headlines as she's not only come forward claiming she has text messages to prove he's the father, but she's also hired two high-powered lawyers in New York City for the paternity suit, according to TMZ.

A rep for Drake—who was photographed with Brussaux in January—spoke to E! News, and although he says the claims are highly unlikely, he's not denying them all together.