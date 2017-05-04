Save the date…or not.

The series premiere of Second Wives Club kicked off Thursday night finally introducing club members Shiva Safai, Veronika Obeng, Tania Mehra, Katie Cazorla, Shawna Craig and Morisa Surrey, who are all in relationships with wealthy men who've been married at least once before.

The tension in the debut episode started building right from the beginning as Tania announced the date of her wedding to movie producer Dean Bornstein over brunch. But the other women were shocked to learn she hadn't yet invited them with only several months to go.

"Once one invitation goes out, it's going to be like when Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone," Tania said. "Everyone is going to be calling each other and I'm not sure I'm ready to deal with that quite yet."