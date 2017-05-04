Save the date…or not.
The series premiere of Second Wives Club kicked off Thursday night finally introducing club members Shiva Safai, Veronika Obeng, Tania Mehra, Katie Cazorla, Shawna Craig and Morisa Surrey, who are all in relationships with wealthy men who've been married at least once before.
The tension in the debut episode started building right from the beginning as Tania announced the date of her wedding to movie producer Dean Bornstein over brunch. But the other women were shocked to learn she hadn't yet invited them with only several months to go.
"Once one invitation goes out, it's going to be like when Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone," Tania said. "Everyone is going to be calling each other and I'm not sure I'm ready to deal with that quite yet."
Tania's prediction ultimately came true because the drama escalated once the save the dates were sent and everyone found out Shiva and Morisa hadn't received a golden ticket. Veronika and Katie stirred the pot even further by bringing up Tania's snubs over dinner.
"It's absolutely proper etiquette to invite everyone," Veronika said. "Shiva didn't get an invite. She got discontinued like an old MAC lipstick."
But Tania's wedding rejection was the least of Shiva's concerns because she was too worried about her own ceremony—or lack thereof. She had been engaged to real estate developer Mohamed Hadid for over two years, but still had no idea when they would be getting married.
However when she asked him about, he made it clear he was in no rush to walk down the aisle for a third time. "The thing about it is, we have it so right, right now," he told her. "I'm not sure, I feel like you and I are married already."
