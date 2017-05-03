Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Wife Tasha McCauley Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Shortly after becoming a father, Joseph revealed why he's kept his son out of the spotlight.

"Being in the public eye is a great thing," he shared during a 2015 appearance on Live! With Kelly and Michael. "It allows me to do what I love to do, which is act in movies, but it's a choice that I made."

Gordon-Levitt continued, "My son, he's just a baby, you know? He hasn't made the choice to be in the public eye, and that's a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he's older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself. And so, for now, I'm just a protective dad, and I want to protect his privacy."