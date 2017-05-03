She said in her filing that she had a consensual sexual relationship with Mel for years and that she is "personally aware" of several "sex tapes" both Mel and Stephen had recorded that show all three of them "having consensual group sex." She accusing Mel of defamation and libel and making statements about her "with knowledge of their falsity or with reckless disregard of the truth" because she feared she would testify during the couple's divorce proceedings.

The singer had stated in her restraining order that Stephen demanded she partake in "sexual intercourse with him and random women" and also accused him of threatening to release sex tapes of the sexual activity if she objected. Her filing also accuses Lorraine of renting a storage locker where the material is located.

Mel's lawyer said Wednesday that the judge ordered the former nanny not to remove any property from the locker. He also said in court Wednesday that he and Mel were made aware of other storage units since the temporary restraining order was filed. He said Mel has not yet been able to obtain what she needs from them but that they're attempting to resolve the matter with Stephen.