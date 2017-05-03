Mel B's kids' former nanny will have to stay away from the star and her family for longer.
On Wednesday, a Los Angeles judge granted the America's Got Talent judge and Spice Girls singer a permanent 5-year civil harassment restraining order against Lorraine Gilles, who she and ex Stephen Belafonte had previously hired to care for her three daughters, including a 5-year-old the former couple share. The former nanny, who had last month filed a defamation suit against Mel, did not show up to the hearing. Mel's attorney, who showed up on the singer's behalf, noted that Lorraine never responded to the temporary restraining order that Mel had obtained.
The lawyer told reporters Mel is "happy" with the restraining order extension.
James Devaney/GC Images
Mel had filed for divorce from Stephen in March and they then began a custody battle. In late April, a judge granted Stephen several hours of monitored visits per week for their daughter.
Earlier that month, Mel obtained temporary restraining orders against both him and Lorraine, accusing both of extortion, saying he had threatened to release sex tapes and that Lorraine aided him.
Stephen's lawyers have called Mel's claims "outrageous and unfounded," while Lorraine fired back with her own lawsuit later that month.
Mike Windle/Getty Images
She said in her filing that she had a consensual sexual relationship with Mel for years and that she is "personally aware" of several "sex tapes" both Mel and Stephen had recorded that show all three of them "having consensual group sex." She accusing Mel of defamation and libel and making statements about her "with knowledge of their falsity or with reckless disregard of the truth" because she feared she would testify during the couple's divorce proceedings.
The singer had stated in her restraining order that Stephen demanded she partake in "sexual intercourse with him and random women" and also accused him of threatening to release sex tapes of the sexual activity if she objected. Her filing also accuses Lorraine of renting a storage locker where the material is located.
Mel's lawyer said Wednesday that the judge ordered the former nanny not to remove any property from the locker. He also said in court Wednesday that he and Mel were made aware of other storage units since the temporary restraining order was filed. He said Mel has not yet been able to obtain what she needs from them but that they're attempting to resolve the matter with Stephen.
In her restraining order filing, Mel had also accused Stephen of getting Lorraine pregnant, while the former nanny, who got an abortion, said in her filing that he was not the father.