One thing every human knows to be true? Moving sucks...just ask Farrah Abraham.
The reality star is looking to make the move from Austin to San Diego in Teen Mom OG's upcoming episode, airing at a special time on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, and we're experiencing secondhand stress after watching the exclusive sneak peek above. Why? Because she decided to turn to her on-and-off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, for help.
After checking out a home that's on the market for a cool $1.7 million, Farrah and Simon, who is a real estate agent, quickly get into a heated argument in the car after issues arise over her pet horse, Starburst.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
When Simon keeps talking about Farrah's expectations of San Diego and moving in general, telling her she needs to "watch and learn, my friends," Farrah quickly shuts him down. "You need to shut your mouth and learn that," she says. Yikes!
So how does Simon respond? Watch how their blowout ends in the clip above.
This isn't the first tense moment the couple has shared this season as Farrah and Simon got into an argument over dinner at a recent episode after she brought up the infamous engagement ring fiasco. You know, when Farrah bought her own 14-carat diamond ring, hoping Simon would propose. He, of course, didn't and they broke up.
Teen Mom OG will air a special episode on Sunday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. before the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Teen Mom OG's regular timeslot is Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.