One thing every human knows to be true? Moving sucks...just ask Farrah Abraham.

The reality star is looking to make the move from Austin to San Diego in Teen Mom OG's upcoming episode, airing at a special time on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, and we're experiencing secondhand stress after watching the exclusive sneak peek above. Why? Because she decided to turn to her on-and-off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran, for help.

After checking out a home that's on the market for a cool $1.7 million, Farrah and Simon, who is a real estate agent, quickly get into a heated argument in the car after issues arise over her pet horse, Starburst.