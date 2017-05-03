Melania Trump's Wardobe No Longer Includes Fur

Melania Trump, Fur

Scott Gries/Getty Images

Melania Trump has waved her fur-wearing days goodbye. 

The First Lady of the United States, whose signature style long included wearing animal fur out and about, no longer sports the provocative look. A spokesperson for Melania told CNN, "She does not wear fur."

The White House could not provide an exact date for when she stopped wearing real animal fur, according to the outlet. 

Interest in Donald Trump's wife's dressing habits piqued when Pamela Anderson tweeted a note from FLOTUS thanking the outspoken animal rights activist for gifting her with a faux lamb fur coat following the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. 

"I very much appreciate your sending the beautiful eco-faux fur from Only Me," the message reads in part. "I am grateful for your support and encouraging words; they mean a great deal. Together, we can empower more women to stand up for their beliefs."

Anderson praised Melania for wearing an ensemble by notable fur-free designer Ralph Lauren on Inauguration Day, writing her a letter which reportedly said, "I am so happy that you chose not to wear fur! As First Lady, you will help set style trends, and by remaining compassionate with your choices, you will warm the hearts of many."

PETA released the following statement to CNN, which outlines Melania's trump for the organization in recent years: "Melania first attended a PETA fashion show years ago that featured one of her favorite designers, Marc Bouwer, a longtime PETA supporter who uses no fur, leather or exotic skins in his collections."

"More recently, Pamela Anderson sent elegant Melania a stylish faux fur, as well as a video showing how animals are cruelly killed in the wild and on fur farms, so it's no surprise that she is now fur-free, following in the footsteps of so many fashion icons and first ladies."

