Brad Pitt Opens Up About Going to Therapy After Split From Angelina Jolie: "I Love It"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Blac Chyna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nikki Bella, Total Divas, Total Divas 610

Watch Nikki Bella's Reaction After Getting Cleared to Return to the WWE Ring: "I'm on Cloud Nine!"

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK, KUWTK 1309

Kim Kardashian Says She "Can't Trust Anyone" Even After Paris Robbers Were Arrested: "That Really Sucks"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Brad Pitt is telling all in a new interview with GQ Style.

The actor, who split with Angelina Jolie back in September, is opening about their divorce and how it's impacting their kids.

He tells the magazine, "There's a lot to tell them because there's understanding the future, there's understanding the immediate moment and why we're at this point, and then it brings up a lot of issues from the past that we haven't talked about. So, our focus is that everyone comes out stronger and better people—there is no other outcome."

Photos

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: Romance Recap

In the article, Brad opens up about deciding to quit drinking and reveals that today he only drinks "cranberry juice and fizzy water." Brad also talks about going to therapy, saying, "I love it."

What else did Brad reveal about his life post-split? 

Watch the E! News video above to find out all the details from his candid interview!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Brad Pitt , Angelina Jolie , Divorces , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again