Brad Pitt is telling all in a new interview with GQ Style.

The actor, who split with Angelina Jolie back in September, is opening about their divorce and how it's impacting their kids.

He tells the magazine, "There's a lot to tell them because there's understanding the future, there's understanding the immediate moment and why we're at this point, and then it brings up a lot of issues from the past that we haven't talked about. So, our focus is that everyone comes out stronger and better people—there is no other outcome."