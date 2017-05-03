One Playboy model is sparking some controversy for posing nude...
Before you start scratching your head in confusion, let us clarify: It wasn't for the publication itself. Rather, 25-year-old Jaylene Cook posed in the buff atop New Zealand's Mount Taranaki Summit in a photo that was taken by her boyfriend, Josh Shaw, and posted to Instagram for her 313K followers.
While many people praise adventure photos like this, the history of the volcano itself has created some controversy surrounding the naked pic.
Taranki is sacred to the Maori people of New Zealand. In fact, a spokesperson for the tribe told the BBC, "It's like someone went into St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican and took a nude photo. It's a sacred place and something like this is just very inappropriate."
"We simply ask people to please be respectful," the spokesperson continued. "This latest case is just another really annoying example where someone obviously didn't know how to behave here."
Meanwhile, the photo has already garnered over 14K likes and 700 comments.
Cook captioned it, "WE DID IT!! This was BY FAR the hardest thing I have ever done! Both mentally and physically. 2 minutes out of the car park I was already hurting, sweating and ready to turn back. But it's amazing what you can accomplish with the encouragement and support of your partner! I could not have done this without you babe @thejoshshaw!"
She added, "This climb has forever changed me. I proved just how far I could push myself and I am truely proud of my accomplishment. This mountain was steep, rugged, ever changing and just pure brutal! Safe to say, I will never do it again."
E! News reached out to both the model and her boyfriend for comment.