One Playboy model is sparking some controversy for posing nude...

Before you start scratching your head in confusion, let us clarify: It wasn't for the publication itself. Rather, 25-year-old Jaylene Cook posed in the buff atop New Zealand's Mount Taranaki Summit in a photo that was taken by her boyfriend, Josh Shaw, and posted to Instagram for her 313K followers.

While many people praise adventure photos like this, the history of the volcano itself has created some controversy surrounding the naked pic.

Taranki is sacred to the Maori people of New Zealand. In fact, a spokesperson for the tribe told the BBC, "It's like someone went into St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican and took a nude photo. It's a sacred place and something like this is just very inappropriate."