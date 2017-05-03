Girl Meets World Is Officially Dead

Disney Channel/Ron Tom
Riley Matthews' story is officially over.
Nearly five months after Girl Meets World airs its de facto series finale on Disney Channel, creator Michael Jacobs has broken the news to fans that his quest to find a new network for the beloved coming-of-age sitcom has failed.
"I wasn't able to find a new venue for the show. I'm sorry," he tweeted on Wednesday, May 3. "We brought our best and hope we made you think and feel. Until next time. Thanks."
The Boy Meets World sequel series signed off on Disney on January 20 with the appropriately-titled "Girl Meets Goodbye," in which Riley (Rowan Blanchard) and her family debated whether mom Topanga (Danielle Fishel) would take a job in London, uprooting the entire clan. In the process, nearly every cast member from the BMW stopped by to help them decide, in the end, to stay put.
Following the finale, Jacobs told TVLine he was already in talks with networks who had expressed interest in keeping the show alive. "There are talks underway, but we're at the very very beginning stages," he said. "And I can tell you it's because of the audience's reaction to the cancellation that there is interest in other places. For anyone in show business, if you ask them why they're doing something and they say they're doing it for themselves, they won't sustain long. Those that answer ‘We're doing it for the audience' and mean it, they sustain."
"We are proud that for over 70 episodes, Michael Jacobs, April Kelly and the talented creative team, cast and crew entertained viewers with an authentic and heartfelt look at navigating adolescence," Disney Channel said in a statement at the time of the cancellation.
Are you disappointed that Girl Meets World failed to find a new home? Or have you made peace with its cancellation? Share your thoughts in the comments below!