Girl Meets World Is Officially Dead

The Boy Meets World sequel series signed off on Disney on January 20 with the appropriately-titled "Girl Meets Goodbye," in which Riley (Rowan Blanchard) and her family debated whether mom Topanga (Danielle Fishel) would take a job in London, uprooting the entire clan. In the process, nearly every cast member from the BMW stopped by to help them decide, in the end, to stay put.

Following the finale, Jacobs told TVLine he was already in talks with networks who had expressed interest in keeping the show alive. "There are talks underway, but we're at the very very beginning stages," he said. "And I can tell you it's because of the audience's reaction to the cancellation that there is interest in other places. For anyone in show business, if you ask them why they're doing something and they say they're doing it for themselves, they won't sustain long. Those that answer ‘We're doing it for the audience' and mean it, they sustain."