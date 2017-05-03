Getty Images
Ramona Singer & Dorinda Medley Preview The Real Housewives of New York City's Double Dose of Party Drama
Getty Images
Buckle up! Katy Perry is getting in the passenger seat for Carpool Karaoke. Perry will join James Corden for the latest Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017, airing Monday, May 22 at 10 p.m. on CBS.
In addition to a new Carpool Karaoke segment, the new special will feature Jennifer Lopez taking a Toddlerography dance lesson with Corden. And that's not all: Corden will beginning the special with a new musical performance and share his favorite moments from hosting The Late Late Show.
The 2016 special won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special. The 2016 special also featured Lopez in a Carpool Karaoke segment.
The Late Late Show with James Corden holds the YouTube record for the most-watched late night clip with Adele's Carpool Karaoke segment, which now has more than 156 million views. Recent passengers for Carpool Karaoke include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Britney Spears, Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez. The popular segment is also becoming a TV series with Apple Music.
Carpool Karaoke: The Series is set as a 16-episode series on Apple Music with famous faces behind the wheel as well as guests. Pairings for the show include, but are not limited to: Will Smith and Corden, Michael Strahan and Jeff Gordon, Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane, John Cena and Shaquille O'Neal, and Billy Eichner and Metallica. Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and John Legend are also set to appear in the new show.
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 premieres Monday, May 22 at 10 p.m. on CBS.