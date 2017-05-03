Buckle up! Katy Perry is getting in the passenger seat for Carpool Karaoke. Perry will join James Corden for the latest Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017, airing Monday, May 22 at 10 p.m. on CBS.

In addition to a new Carpool Karaoke segment, the new special will feature Jennifer Lopez taking a Toddlerography dance lesson with Corden. And that's not all: Corden will beginning the special with a new musical performance and share his favorite moments from hosting The Late Late Show.