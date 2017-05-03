Is love in the air again for Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin?

E! News exclusively revealed in early March, that the former couple called it quits after four years of dating, but it appears that they might be giving it another try. Wesley and Tonkin were spotted holding hands at The Grove Tuesday, causing many to wonder if they're back on. Tonkin looked gorgeous in a plain black skirt and black T-shirt while Wesley matched her in an all-black outfit, too.

Tonkin also shared a photo of Wesley on her Instagram last week, further fueling the fire of their relationship status. "Resting life dilemma face," she wrote, and added a wink emoji.