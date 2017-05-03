Is love in the air again for Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin?
E! News exclusively revealed in early March, that the former couple called it quits after four years of dating, but it appears that they might be giving it another try. Wesley and Tonkin were spotted holding hands at The Grove Tuesday, causing many to wonder if they're back on. Tonkin looked gorgeous in a plain black skirt and black T-shirt while Wesley matched her in an all-black outfit, too.
Tonkin also shared a photo of Wesley on her Instagram last week, further fueling the fire of their relationship status. "Resting life dilemma face," she wrote, and added a wink emoji.
Boba Fett / BACKGRID
Prior to news of their official split, Tonkin and Wesley were last seen in public together on Dec. 20, 2016, five days before they celebrated Christmas in her native Sydney, Australia. "They are still good friends," a source told E! News. "The relationship just ran its course."
A little over a week after news of their split went public, Tonkin and Wesley were spotted getting their Sunday Funday on at a farmers market.
Both stars toted coffee cups in hand, appearing deep in conversation. Tonkin and Wesley, who met on set of The CW The Vampire Diaries in 2012 and began dating shortly thereafter, wore all-black ensembles—a common look for each of them.
Do you think this is a case of amicable exes or do you think they're back together? Sound off in the comments!