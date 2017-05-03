Michael Bublé is coming back.
After months spent out of the spotlight to be at his 3-year-old son Noah's side as he underwent chemotherapy, the Grammy winner has marked his official return to the public with an appearance in his native Canada.
He will accept Canada's National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa on June 28 from the Governor General of Canada. The next day, he will participate in a live telecast from the Arts Centre.
"We are delighted that Michael Bublé and his family are doing so well, and that they will all be joining us ... all of Canada wishes the Bublé family the very best," the Centre's president said in a statement, per ABC News.
"Michael Bublé is an exceptional singer and songwriter whose voice and stage presence have captured the hearts of audiences across Canada and around the world...We believe the award will be like a homecoming for him in 2017."
The crooner halted all public engagements since late 2016 when he revealed his son had been diagnosed with cancer.
"We are devastated by the recent cancer diagnosis of our eldest son Noah who is currently in treatment in the United States. We've always talked a lot about the importance of the family and the love we have for our children," Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato wrote in a joint message on social media. "Luisana and I are going to spend all our time and attention to help Noah to get better, by suspending our professional activities for now."
"During this difficult time, we ask that you pray for him and please respect our privacy," the statement continued. "We have a long road ahead of us and we hope that with the support of our family, friends, fans around the world and our faith in God, we can win this battle."
By April, Lopilato gave an uplifting update on her child's progress during a press conference in her native Argentina. "Thank God, my son is well. When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes," she said. "It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love, and I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this."
"My son's recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups," she continued. "But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow."