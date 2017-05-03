Michael Bublé is coming back.

After months spent out of the spotlight to be at his 3-year-old son Noah's side as he underwent chemotherapy, the Grammy winner has marked his official return to the public with an appearance in his native Canada.

He will accept Canada's National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa on June 28 from the Governor General of Canada. The next day, he will participate in a live telecast from the Arts Centre.

"We are delighted that Michael Bublé and his family are doing so well, and that they will all be joining us ... all of Canada wishes the Bublé family the very best," the Centre's president said in a statement, per ABC News.

"Michael Bublé is an exceptional singer and songwriter whose voice and stage presence have captured the hearts of audiences across Canada and around the world...We believe the award will be like a homecoming for him in 2017."