Is Amy Schumer ready to become a mom?

The 35-year-old comedienne and actress is open to the idea but has no immediate plans.

"People really get mad if you don't have a baby," she told E! News at the premiere of her new film Snatched in New York Tuesday. "Like, 'Yeah that sounds good.' It changes for me sometimes. I'm like, 'That would be amazing and I definitely want that' and then other times, I'm like, 'I don't know' and then there are so many options—there's adoption, there's your own. I don't know."

Amy made her comments a day after attended the 2017 Met Gala. She walked the red carpet without her boyfriend of a year and a half, Ben Hanisch.