Is Amy Schumer ready to become a mom?
The 35-year-old comedienne and actress is open to the idea but has no immediate plans.
"People really get mad if you don't have a baby," she told E! News at the premiere of her new film Snatched in New York Tuesday. "Like, 'Yeah that sounds good.' It changes for me sometimes. I'm like, 'That would be amazing and I definitely want that' and then other times, I'm like, 'I don't know' and then there are so many options—there's adoption, there's your own. I don't know."
Amy made her comments a day after attended the 2017 Met Gala. She walked the red carpet without her boyfriend of a year and a half, Ben Hanisch.
Amy did, however, gush about her beau on Howard Stern's SiriusXM satellite radio show Wednesday.
"He's a normal person. He's a civilian," she said. "Ben is a furniture designer, he's not like a famous person or whatever."
Amy told Howard she does want to have a family one day. She said that currently, she and Ben are not "in talks" to get married.
The two met on the dating app Raya.
"He was my first match," Amy told Howard. "The picture was him dancing with his grandma at like a wedding. It was really cute."
"There are so many douches on there. Just like, it's like, a lot of shirts off, it's like the guys all have a lot of mandatory shot in Europe where they're holding an old timey camera wearing like a scarf, doing a cannonball off a rock...or a motorcycle pic."
Amy told Howard she invited Ben to her apartment the first time they met.
"I just was like 'I'm tired,' I had done photo shoots all day and stuff and I was like, 'Can you just come over and have a drink?' And my sister is like, 'You can't have someone over to your apartment, Amy,'" she said. "So we went to a restaurant."
Snatched hits theaters on May 12.