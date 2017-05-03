"Well, change of plans is different than disinviting," Ramona argued. "She actually really invited me. I said to Sonja—because I invited you first and I said, 'What if I have Sonja?' And you looked at me and go, 'If Sonja comes, I'm not coming.' So, of course, I had to say change of plans because I invited you first."

One party no one will have to worry about being excluded from (we think) is Dorinda's surprise party for Ramona's milestone birthday—her 60th. Although, if Ramona had it her way, no one would've brought up her age at all. "This is going to be a very big birthday and I really didn't want my birthday to be mentioned, but OK everybody, I'm 60, OK?" she said. "I look in the mirror and I say 40, but I'm 60. Damn it, how'd that happen?"

