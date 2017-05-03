The 100's Marie Avgeropoulos Explains Why Tonight's Episode Is Her Favorite (and Why It Might Be Yours Too)
There will be plenty of parties on tonight's new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, but will anyone actually enjoy themselves at them? That remains to be seen.
As season nine's timeline finally reaches the climax of the 2016 presidential campaign, Carole Radziwill's doomed election night party will take center stage—and one of her fellow Housewives will remain noticeably absent. As you'll recall, Carole unceremoniously rescinded Ramona Singer's invitation to the viewing party while she was on her way out of Ramona's disastrous Hamptons dinner party, and our favorite Grigio Girl tells E! News she had no intention of making a surprise appearance after that.
"You know what, Carole did disinvite me for whatever reason, so you know, I'm not going to go," Ramona revealed as she and buddy Dorinda Medley taste-tested cocktails for the Kentucky Derby viewing party she'll be hosting this weekend as the 143rd running of the famed event airs Saturday, May 6 on NBC.
"Or did she have change of plans, as you called it?" Dorinda asked with a laugh, reminding her friend of the disinviting of her own she did earlier this season when she told Sonja Morgan she couldn't stay with her in the Hamptons any longer. Naturally, Ramona didn't quite see her actions on the same level as Carole's.
"Well, change of plans is different than disinviting," Ramona argued. "She actually really invited me. I said to Sonja—because I invited you first and I said, 'What if I have Sonja?' And you looked at me and go, 'If Sonja comes, I'm not coming.' So, of course, I had to say change of plans because I invited you first."
One party no one will have to worry about being excluded from (we think) is Dorinda's surprise party for Ramona's milestone birthday—her 60th. Although, if Ramona had it her way, no one would've brought up her age at all. "This is going to be a very big birthday and I really didn't want my birthday to be mentioned, but OK everybody, I'm 60, OK?" she said. "I look in the mirror and I say 40, but I'm 60. Damn it, how'd that happen?"
