Is it getting hot in here, Scott Disick?

After learning he secretly brought a woman named Chelsea on their family vacation in Costa Rica, Lord Disick catches a ton of heat from Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian during dinner in this uncomfortable scene from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

You can almost cut the tension with a knife as Scott arrives and sits down for the meal, completely unaware the girls already know what's going on. But he gets clued in fast when Kim wonders aloud, "Did you guys hear what Chelsea said?"

"Oh, yeah," Khloe responds. "She's such a bitch."

Scott starts to look nervous and confused as Kourtney Kardashian silently watches the confrontation unfold.