Kim Kardashian Says She "Can't Trust Anyone" Even After Paris Robbers Were Arrested: "That Really Sucks"
Is it getting hot in here, Scott Disick?
After learning he secretly brought a woman named Chelsea on their family vacation in Costa Rica, Lord Disick catches a ton of heat from Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian during dinner in this uncomfortable scene from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
You can almost cut the tension with a knife as Scott arrives and sits down for the meal, completely unaware the girls already know what's going on. But he gets clued in fast when Kim wonders aloud, "Did you guys hear what Chelsea said?"
"Oh, yeah," Khloe responds. "She's such a bitch."
Scott starts to look nervous and confused as Kourtney Kardashian silently watches the confrontation unfold.
E!
"No, she was so nice," Kim replies.
"She was a bitch," Khloe repeats.
"Oh, Chelsea Handler. No, no, no, I'm talking about Chelsea Clinton, what she said when she was sticking up for Barron Trump," Kim responds.
"That's nice that Chelsea did that," Khloe says. "But I thought you meant Chelsea Handler."
Kourtney can't contain her laughter as Scott eventually realizes he's been caught.
E!
"Let's cut the bulls--t," Kim says finally.
But Scott has to wait even longer to get the answers because a group of fire dancers arrive at the exact moment to start their performance.
"It's pretty obvious that the girls know something's up," Scott admits. "Nobody really wants to say what's on their mind and if this dinner isn't awkward enough these fire dancers have to come out and start doing hula hoops. I already felt like under fire."
See the sisters make Scott squirm with nerves in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!