Zayn Malik's Plea to Donate to Family Friend With Cancer Brings Out the Twitter Trolls

Zayn Malik

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

No good deed goes unpunished.

Zayn Malik reached out to his fans on Twitter last week to ask them to financially help out his mother's best friend Ayesha, who has stage four cancer. He called on them to donate to her GoFundMe page, which aims to raise £120,000 ($155,000) for her to undergo treatments at a specialized clinic in Turkey. She said on the page she has already spent 35,000 ($45,000) of her own money from savings.

"Please help in any way possible," Zayn wrote. 

Some of the responses were less than supportive.

"Aren't you like super rich?" one person asked.

"@zaynmalik You're the one with millions. YOU help," another person said.

"What did you spend your millions on strippers and drugs?" another person wrote.

"I asked my 'nephew' Zayn Malik to drum up some publicity for me, by way of hilightning my page and illness via Twitter," Ayesha wrote on her GoFundMe Page Tuesday. "This has had an adverse effect for him as the spiteful trolls are attacking him for his kindness. Never, ever would I ask him for financial help in any way, and I wouldn't want it any other way."

"My request was for him to enlighten the public of my sad plight and he did exactly as I asked," she continued. "So come on all you trolls, give him a break please and let's just get on with the fundraising . Much love Ayesha."

