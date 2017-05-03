Happy Days Stars Reunite to Honor Erin Moran

Ramona Singer & Dorinda Medley Preview The Real Housewives of New York City's Double Dose of Party Drama
Erin Moran's Happy Days co-stars gathered to celebrate her life.
Reuniting for a group photo during Moran's memorial was Scott Baio, Cathy Silvers, Marion Ross, Anson Williams, Ron Howard and Don Most. Moran passed away at the end of April at age 56, most likely of cancer.
The Harrison County Sheriffs Department in Harrison County, Indiana, released a statement explaining, "On Saturday the 22nd day of April 2017, Erin Marie Moran-Fleischmann passed away at her residence located in New Salisbury, Ind. A joint investigation into Mrs. Moran's death was conducted by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department and the Harrison County Coroner's Office. A subsequent autopsy revealed that Mrs. Moran likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer."
Moran rose to fame while playing Joanie Cunningham on the hit TV show. She later landed the starring role in the spinoff series Joanie Loves Chachi opposite Baio.
"I am so incredibly sad," Most, who played Ralph on Happy Days, said in a statement to E! News after her passing. "Erin was a wonderful, sweet, caring, talented woman. As I write this I can't really comprehend it. A very painful loss. It gives me some comfort to know that she's with Tom, Al, Pat and Garry. Rest In Peace, sweet Erin."
Baio spoke out about Moran's death on The Bernie & Sid Show and immediately faced backlash for his comments. "For me, you do drugs or drink, you're gonna die," he shared on the show. "I'm sorry if that's cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself."
After receiving backlash from fans and followers alike, Scott tried to explain his comments on Facebook.
"Monday, April 24th at 6AM Pacific time I did a live radio interview. I was asked ONLY about Erin's troubled past due to drug & alcohol abuse. I was still upset and said I felt that living that kind of a lifestyle will catch up with you and nothing good would come of it," he explained. "THIS WAS BEFORE THE CAUSE OF DEATH WAS ANNOUNCED STATING STAGE 4 CANCER."