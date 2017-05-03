Happy Days Stars Reunite to Honor Erin Moran

Moran rose to fame while playing Joanie Cunningham on the hit TV show. She later landed the starring role in the spinoff series Joanie Loves Chachi opposite Baio.

"I am so incredibly sad," Most, who played Ralph on Happy Days, said in a statement to E! News after her passing. "Erin was a wonderful, sweet, caring, talented woman. As I write this I can't really comprehend it. A very painful loss. It gives me some comfort to know that she's with Tom, Al, Pat and Garry. Rest In Peace, sweet Erin."

Baio spoke out about Moran's death on The Bernie & Sid Show and immediately faced backlash for his comments. "For me, you do drugs or drink, you're gonna die," he shared on the show. "I'm sorry if that's cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself."