How Paris Jackson Officially Became the New It Girl

Paris Jackson is about to be everywhere.

To be sure, the 19-year-old is almost everywhere already. She kicked off 2017 with a revealing, clear-the-cobwebs-of-youth, turn-the-page interview with Rolling Stone, and it's been one It Girl endeavor after another ever since.

Covers of Harper's Bazaar and the CR Fashion Book. Booking a guest appearance on Fox's Star. Palling around with Kendall Jennerand assorted other established It Girls. Oh yes, and Vanity Fair actually labeled her an It Girl.

Paris further padded her credentials this week with her first-ever appearance at the Met Gala, the anyone-who's-anybody, invitation-only annual benefit in New York where stars from all walks of artistic life converge to celebrate fashion.