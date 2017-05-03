Ramona Singer & Dorinda Medley Preview The Real Housewives of New York City's Double Dose of Party Drama
Ashley Graham is baring it all.
The 29-year-old curvy model skips the lingerie and poses in nothing but a sheer mesh top, exposing her nipples, in a steamy photo published in V magazine's Summer 2017 issue, which is on newsstands now.
Ashley has stripped down for modeling shoots before, even posing without underwear for a previous issue of V, but this pic, taken by Mario Sorrenti, is her most revealing yet.
In another pic, she appears naked and wrapped partially in black cloth while lying on her stomach. A third photo shows her lying naked on her back, with her hand covering her chest.
Mario Sorrenti/V Magazine
Mario Sorrenti/V Magazine
Mario Sorrenti/V Magazine
Tracee Ellis Ross interviewed Ashley for V. The model, author of the upcoming book A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like, talked about a topic she is passionate about—body image.
"I grew up in a very Christian home, so words have power," she said. "I took that with me into every area of my life. If you say, 'I'm fat,' that's how you're going to feel. If you say, 'I'm stupid,' that's how you're going to start your day."
"I wake up sometimes and I feel like the fattest person alive, but I'm not going to let that affect the rest of my day," she continued. "Say to yourself, 'I like this day. I am bold, I am beautiful, and I am brilliant.' For me, that hits the interior, the exterior, and it makes me feel smart."
Ashley also recalled how she discovered she had cellulite for the first time, when she was in middle school.
"I remember telling my mom, 'Isn't it disgusting? It's so ugly.' She pulled her pants down and said, 'Look, I have it, too.' And I was like, 'Gasp!' She looked at me, then at it, and just rolled her eyes. She didn't tell me that it's beautiful or ugly. She just made it a nonissue," she said.
"It doesn't define my worth," Ashley added. "If women like you and me continue to preach that, then I feel like younger girls are going to grasp it and they're going to be like, "Who cares!"