Ashley Graham is baring it all.

The 29-year-old curvy model skips the lingerie and poses in nothing but a sheer mesh top, exposing her nipples, in a steamy photo published in V magazine's Summer 2017 issue, which is on newsstands now.

Ashley has stripped down for modeling shoots before, even posing without underwear for a previous issue of V, but this pic, taken by Mario Sorrenti, is her most revealing yet.

In another pic, she appears naked and wrapped partially in black cloth while lying on her stomach. A third photo shows her lying naked on her back, with her hand covering her chest.