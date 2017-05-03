Alec Baldwin came prepared for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Dancing is always welcome on the set of the comedian's daytime talk show, so the actor arrived with the perfect partner—his 3-year-old daughter, Carmen.

The father-daughter duo adorably walked out moving and grooving to DNCE's "Cake by the Ocean and, of course, DeGeneres quickly joined in on the fun as the trio jumped up and down in the air.

However, as the moment proved, being a parent to young kids can be quite an exhausting feat.

"I wake up in the morning and I go 'How, how how?'" he told the host. As Baldwin acknowledged, he and his wife Hilaria Baldwinwelcomed three children in the span of three years.

"I was out of work—what do you want me to say?" he quipped. "I was home a lot."