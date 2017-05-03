Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Alec Baldwin came prepared for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.
Dancing is always welcome on the set of the comedian's daytime talk show, so the actor arrived with the perfect partner—his 3-year-old daughter, Carmen.
The father-daughter duo adorably walked out moving and grooving to DNCE's "Cake by the Ocean and, of course, DeGeneres quickly joined in on the fun as the trio jumped up and down in the air.
However, as the moment proved, being a parent to young kids can be quite an exhausting feat.
"I wake up in the morning and I go 'How, how how?'" he told the host. As Baldwin acknowledged, he and his wife Hilaria Baldwinwelcomed three children in the span of three years.
"I was out of work—what do you want me to say?" he quipped. "I was home a lot."
Kidding aside, the Match Game host is thrilled to have the new additions. "I love having kids again—they're great," he said. They are also entertaining, particularly Carmen.
"She's like Debbie Reynolds," Baldwin said of the tot and her posing on the red carpet. "She's performing." The proud dad even recalled instances when she comes out with him to greet the audience at Match Game and she blows kisses.
Meanwhile, his first son, Rafael, reminds him of a particular leading man in Hollywood.
"He's James Franco," the actor described the 1 year old. "He's like smoldering for the camera."