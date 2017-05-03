Alec Baldwin Brings His Best Dance Partner for an Interview With Ellen DeGeneres: His 3-Year-Old Daughter

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Zoe Saldana

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Ramona Singer & Dorinda Medley Preview The Real Housewives of New York City's Double Dose of Party Drama

Chris Rock, Rolling Stone

Chris Rock Gets Refreshingly Candid About His Divorce and Infidelity: ''I Was a Piece of S--t"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alec Baldwin, Carmen, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Alec Baldwin came prepared for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres

Dancing is always welcome on the set of the comedian's daytime talk show, so the actor arrived with the perfect partner—his 3-year-old daughter, Carmen

The father-daughter duo adorably walked out moving and grooving to DNCE's "Cake by the Ocean and, of course, DeGeneres quickly joined in on the fun as the trio jumped up and down in the air. 

However, as the moment proved, being a parent to young kids can be quite an exhausting feat. 

"I wake up in the morning and I go 'How, how how?'" he told the host. As Baldwin acknowledged, he and his wife Hilaria Baldwinwelcomed three children in the span of three years. 

"I was out of work—what do you want me to say?" he quipped. "I was home a lot."

Photos

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

Kidding aside, the Match Game host is thrilled to have the new additions. "I love having kids again—they're great," he said. They are also entertaining, particularly Carmen. 

"She's like Debbie Reynolds," Baldwin said of the tot and her posing on the red carpet. "She's performing." The proud dad even recalled instances when she comes out with him to greet the audience at Match Game and she blows kisses. 

Meanwhile, his first son, Rafael, reminds him of a particular leading man in Hollywood. 

"He's James Franco," the actor described the 1 year old. "He's like smoldering for the camera."

TAGS/ Alec Baldwin , Ellen DeGeneres , Celeb Kids , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again