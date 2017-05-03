If you need inspiration, look no farther.

Fantasia Barrino appeared on Harry Tuesday and opened up to host Harry Connick Jr. about her two wedding rings. As fans know, Fantasia tied the knot with Kendall Taylor in 2015, but she revealed she was married to someone else first: herself.

"Before I met him I bought a ring and married myself. That's crazy, right?" she mused. "I married myself because I felt like before true love could come I needed to learn how to love myself again, and so for me I forgot about myself."