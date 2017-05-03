Welcome to the family!

Hilary Duff has introduced a new member to her and 5-year-old son Luca's household; an adorable rescue puppy.

She shared photos of the dog, a black Labrador mix, on her Instagram page Tuesday night. The actress and singer initially named him Momo but later posted, "Guys. My mom needs help. Should it be Momo? should it be Bean? Momo or Bean? Hello! name me please! Woof (that's thanks in dog) and goodnight."

Hilary adopted the dog from the Los Angeles-based group Love Leo Rescue, where he was known as Mojito.