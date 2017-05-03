Ramona Singer & Dorinda Medley Preview The Real Housewives of New York City's Double Dose of Party Drama
Welcome to the family!
Hilary Duff has introduced a new member to her and 5-year-old son Luca's household; an adorable rescue puppy.
She shared photos of the dog, a black Labrador mix, on her Instagram page Tuesday night. The actress and singer initially named him Momo but later posted, "Guys. My mom needs help. Should it be Momo? should it be Bean? Momo or Bean? Hello! name me please! Woof (that's thanks in dog) and goodnight."
Hilary adopted the dog from the Los Angeles-based group Love Leo Rescue, where he was known as Mojito.
"Another win for #blackdogs everywhere," read a message posted on the group's Instagram page, referring to years of evidence that shows black dogs and cats are less likely to be adopted from animal shelters.
"Mojito has found his forever home... happy in the arms of @hilaryduff," the post said. "This Little #chug went from "unwanted" -- to the best life ever. Thank you @hilarydufffor spreading the #adoptdontshopmessage and welcoming Mojito into your family. Happy life Mojito! #chuglife."
Hilary has raised dogs for years.
She lost a Chihuahua, Coco, in February. Last year, her French bulldog Frenchie Beau died, while her Chihuahua Lola passed away in 2013.