It's not every day you see a celeb in loafers that aren't the $995 Gucci Princetown fur-lined slides.

But Mandy Moore's pulled it off and, quite frankly, it's inspiring.

The upside to this particular shoe? It's the flat that will always be in style. Whether heeled, backless, statement or classic, loafers stand the test of time as a timeless, must-have piece of footwear. They're perfect for the office (being that they're insanely comfortable and polished) and they'll add a mature twist to any casual weekend outfit you've got planned. Wear them with denim (shorts work, too) for an all-around, everyday look (like Mandy) or sport them with your best trousers and a tucked in shirt.

So step up your sartorial game with our roundup of editor-approved favorites to buy now—and love forever.