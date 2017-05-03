Mandy Moore Wore Loafers and They're Not Gucci Slides

It's not every day you see a celeb in loafers that aren't the $995 Gucci Princetown fur-lined slides.

But Mandy Moore's pulled it off and, quite frankly, it's inspiring.

The upside to this particular shoe? It's the flat that will always be in style. Whether heeled, backless, statement or classic, loafers stand the test of time as a timeless, must-have piece of footwear. They're perfect for the office (being that they're insanely comfortable and polished) and they'll add a mature twist to any casual weekend outfit you've got planned. Wear them with denim (shorts work, too) for an all-around, everyday look (like Mandy) or sport them with your best trousers and a tucked in shirt.

So step up your sartorial game with our roundup of editor-approved favorites to buy now—and love forever.

Shop the Look

Topshop Alexa Slip On Mules, $52

Robert Clergerie Peyru Embellished Glossed-Leather Platform Loafers, $390

Aldo Emmaline Pewter Leather Block Heeled Loafers, Was: $147, Now: $72

H&M Suede Loafers, $50

Sam Edelman Talia Leather Loafers, $52

Zara Tasseled Loafers, $30

Pretty Ballerinas Slip-on Fringe Loafers, $240

ASOS Movie Leather Mule Loafers, $70

Newbark Melanie Lizard-Effect Leather Loafers, $192

Tod's Studded Leather Loafers, $294

Because you've got champagne taste on a beer budget.

