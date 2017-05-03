On May 3, 2007, 3-year-old Madeleine McCann went missing from her bed in an apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Despite today marking the 10th anniversary of her disappearance, her parents Kate and Gerry McCann, have not stopped looking for her.

The mother and father—who are from Rothley in Leicestershire—sat down for an emotional interview with BBC and Fiona Bruce this week to honor their daughter and remind the public that their search continues.

"Every day is another day without Madeleine. I think it's just that numbers, it's that 10-year mark that is just another reminder of how much time has gone by," Kate said.

Gerry added, "The anniversary and her birthday are the hardest days by far."