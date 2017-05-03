Mark Hamill Pranks Star Wars Fans and Their Reactions Are Priceless

Unsuspecting, they were.

In a video for an Omaze campaign, in partnership with Lucasfilm and Star Wars: Force for Change celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars saga, Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, pranked a few unsuspecting Star Wars fans and it was just perfect. The clip was posted Wednesday, a day before May 4, aka Star Wars Day.

Mark surprised fans who were made to believe they were performing reenactments of some of his iconic Star Wars scenes for a video celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars saga.

"But what they don't know is that I'll be their surprise co-star," Mark says. "In other words, 'It's a trap'!"

"Oh my God! Oh my God!" one fan exclaimed, as Mark made his presence known and extended his hand.

Mark Hamill, Prank, Star Wars, Omaze

YouTube

Mark Hamill, Prank, Star Wars, Omaze

YouTube

Mark Hamill, Prank, Star Wars, Omaze

YouTube

In another scene, Mark donned a Darth Vader mask and acted out the iconic "I am your father" scene from Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back with a perfect villain's voice, courtesy of his role of the Joker in the Batman video games.

Mark Hamill, Prank, Star Wars, Omaze

YouTube

Mark also donned a hoodie to reenact with a female fan his final scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

"I had more lines with you than I do in the movies," he joked.

Mark Hamill, Prank, Star Wars, Omaze

YouTube

From now until May 12, fans can visit omaze.com/starwars to donate funds to help The Starlight Foundation and UNICEF and be entered to win a flight to Los Angeles to meet Mark for a private lunch and attend a pre-screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. They can also enter to try to win visits to the set of the new Han Solo movie and Skywalker Ranch and the chance to join the cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the premiere.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the second film in the third trilogy, is set for release on Dec. 15.

