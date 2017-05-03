Unsuspecting, they were.

In a video for an Omaze campaign, in partnership with Lucasfilm and Star Wars: Force for Change celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars saga, Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, pranked a few unsuspecting Star Wars fans and it was just perfect. The clip was posted Wednesday, a day before May 4, aka Star Wars Day.

Mark surprised fans who were made to believe they were performing reenactments of some of his iconic Star Wars scenes for a video celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars saga.

"But what they don't know is that I'll be their surprise co-star," Mark says. "In other words, 'It's a trap'!"