If you thought your parents were evil, well, Marvel's Runaways is for you. As Hulu's first Marvel superhero show, the 10-episode first season will debut on the streaming service on Tuesday, Nov. 21.
The O.C. and Gossip Girl veterans Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will executive produce and serve as showrunners on the coming of age superhero tale. The series follows a group of teens who can barely stand each other but must unite against a common enemy when they discover their parents are The Pride, a league of super villains.
Rhenzy Feliz stars as Alex Wilder, Lyrica Okano is Nico Minoru, a Wiccan, Virginia Gardner plays Karolina Dean, Ariela Barer is Gert Yorkes, Gregg Sulkin plays Chase Stein and Allegra Acosta rounds out the group of kids as Molly Hernandez. Filling out the ranks of The Pride are Annie Wersching as Leslie Dean, Ryan Sands and Angel Parker as Geoffrey and Catherine Wilder, respectively, Ever Carradine and James Marsters as Janet and Victor Stein, Kevin Weisman and Brigid Brannagh as Dale and Stacey Yorkes, James Yaegashi and Brittany Ishibashi as Robert and Tina Minoru, and Kip Pardue as Frank Dean. In the comic series by Brian K. Vaughan, the kids discover they've inherited more from their parents than they know, including powers, dinosaurs and more.
Runaways is the just the latest Marvel series coming to television. Freeform has Cloak and Dagger and New Warriors, ABC has Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Inhumans and Netflix has Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and the team-up show The Defenders.
The first three episodes of Marvel's Runaways debut on Tuesday, Nov. 21 on Hulu.