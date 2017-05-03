Sony
Idris Elba really knows how to tote a gun.
The first trailer for Stephen King's The Dark Tower adaptation dropped Wednesday morning, and Elba and foe Matthew McConaughey are fighting to the death over the titular Dark Tower. Elba, a sworn protector of the tower and gunslinger, faces off against McConaughey, who is described as "worse" than the Devil, who wants to destroy the tower. Should the Dark Tower be destroyed, however, both Earth and Mid-World will go down with it.
Obviously, a lot is at stake.
The action-packed trailer also featured references to other King movies. In the background, a photo of The Overlook Hotel from The Shining can be seen. But sometimes action and Easter eggs aren't enough, as the trailer for The Dark Tower released to mixed reviews.
"Dark Tower" footage shows an arrogant Matthew McConaughey catching a bullet fired by Idris Elba and saying "The Tower will fall" #cinemacon— Dave McNary (@Variety_DMcNary) March 28, 2017
Damn, The Dark Tower trailer was pretty badass, if even just to see Roland do his speed reloads. Lots of cool fantasy/action elements— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) March 28, 2017
Here?s the true beauty of the Dark Tower film version: you don?t have to see it. If you don?t buy a ticket, your personal vision is safe.— Aaron Mahnke (@amahnke) May 3, 2017
The Dark Tower trailer is the best NRA commercial I've ever seen.— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 3, 2017
If you do know the source material, you may agree with me that The Dark Tower is probably ultimately unfilmable— Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) May 3, 2017
I did not think I was all that interested in The Dark Tower anymore (Sorry, 14-year-old me!), but, man, that trailer looks good.— Matt Terl (@matt_terl) May 3, 2017
Bitch who needs Idris Elba as Bond this looks liiiiiiiiithttps://t.co/Mdq2mV5TMa— Ira Madison III (@ira) May 3, 2017
