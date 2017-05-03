The Dark Tower Trailer Is Here—and Reactions Are Mixed

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Dakota Johnson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Handmaid's Tale

Praise Be, The Handmaid's Tale Renewed for Season 2 on Hulu

Jacob Staudenmaier, Emma Stone, Prom

Emma Stone Sends Arizona Teen a Corsage and Boutonniere After La La Land-Themed Promposal

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Dark Tower

Sony

Idris Elba really knows how to tote a gun.

The first trailer for Stephen King's The Dark Tower adaptation dropped Wednesday morning, and Elba and foe Matthew McConaughey are fighting to the death over the titular Dark Tower. Elba, a sworn protector of the tower and gunslinger, faces off against McConaughey, who is described as "worse" than the Devil, who wants to destroy the tower. Should the Dark Tower be destroyed, however, both Earth and Mid-World will go down with it.

Obviously, a lot is at stake.

Photos

Idris Elba's Sexiest Looks

The action-packed trailer also featured references to other King movies. In the background, a photo of The Overlook Hotel from The Shining can be seen. But sometimes action and Easter eggs aren't enough, as the trailer for The Dark Tower released to mixed reviews.

Do you want to see The Dark Tower?

Sound off in the comments!

TAGS/ Trailers , Movies , Entertainment , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again