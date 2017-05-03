Idris Elba really knows how to tote a gun.

The first trailer for Stephen King's The Dark Tower adaptation dropped Wednesday morning, and Elba and foe Matthew McConaughey are fighting to the death over the titular Dark Tower. Elba, a sworn protector of the tower and gunslinger, faces off against McConaughey, who is described as "worse" than the Devil, who wants to destroy the tower. Should the Dark Tower be destroyed, however, both Earth and Mid-World will go down with it.

Obviously, a lot is at stake.