The Handmaid's Tale is just beginning. Hulu announced the acclaimed new drama based on Margaret Atwood's book of the same name will return for a second season on the streaming platform.

"The response we've seen to The Handmaid's Tale in just one week since its premiere has been absolutely incredible," Craig Erwich, Hulu's head of content, said in a statement. "It has been an honor to work with this talented team of cast and creators to develop a series that has struck such a chord with audiences across the country. As we continue to expand our strong slate of original programming, The Handmaid's Tale is exactly the type of gripping and thought-provoking storytelling we want to bring to viewers. We can't wait to explore the world of Gilead and continue Margaret's vision with another season on Hulu."