The Handmaid's Tale is just beginning. Hulu announced the acclaimed new drama based on Margaret Atwood's book of the same name will return for a second season on the streaming platform.
"The response we've seen to The Handmaid's Tale in just one week since its premiere has been absolutely incredible," Craig Erwich, Hulu's head of content, said in a statement. "It has been an honor to work with this talented team of cast and creators to develop a series that has struck such a chord with audiences across the country. As we continue to expand our strong slate of original programming, The Handmaid's Tale is exactly the type of gripping and thought-provoking storytelling we want to bring to viewers. We can't wait to explore the world of Gilead and continue Margaret's vision with another season on Hulu."
The Handmaid's Tale follows Elisabeth Moss as Offred, a fertile woman forced to serve in the house of a Commander, a leader in the dystopia of Gilead, the former United States of America now under totalitarian rule.
"Above all its a story of survival and hope and the resilience of the human spirit," Samira Wiley, Moira on the series, told the audience at the Hulu Upfronts.
In a press release, Hulu said The Handmaid's Tale premiere is the most watched premiere episode on its platform, acquired or original.
The cast also includes Yvonne Starhovski, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Joseph Fiennes, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer and O-T Fagbenle. Bruce Miller is executive producer and writer on the series. Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears and Illene Chaiken are executive producers too.
New episodes premiere Wednesdays on Hulu. Season two will premiere in 2018.