Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton just got steps closer to her secret dream.

The royal mother of two donned her casual best as she headed off to a Gloucestershire farm on Wednesday.

The occasion? A visit for the Farms for City Children charity, which provides inner-city kids with the opportunity to live and work on a farm for a week.

Judging by her elated expression, Middleton was equally excited about the chance to visit another farm as she's previously expressed interest in the profession.