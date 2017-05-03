Samir Hussein/ WireImage
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton just got steps closer to her secret dream.
The royal mother of two donned her casual best as she headed off to a Gloucestershire farm on Wednesday.
The occasion? A visit for the Farms for City Children charity, which provides inner-city kids with the opportunity to live and work on a farm for a week.
Judging by her elated expression, Middleton was equally excited about the chance to visit another farm as she's previously expressed interest in the profession.
As she told a teenager in September 2016, she'd secretly like to be "a young farmer" and is teaching Prince George and Princess Charlotte about the farm at Sandringham House.
Unafraid to get her hands dirty, the royal crouched down at one point to feed a lamb from a bottle as a group of youngsters watched.
Middleton came dressed for the outdoor occasion in a Troy London wax parka jacket and her beloved Penelope Chilvers boots. Underneath the outerwear, she sported a casual navy sweater layered over a Gap collared shirt with checker print and finished off the look with a pair of khaki biker trousers from Zara.
She kept her hair out of her face—and controlled in the wind—by pinning sections back for a carefree, voluminous look.
Overall, it seems it was Kate who had a little lamb, not Mary.