Jimmy Kimmel, Will Arnett

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

When it comes to Will Arnett, friendship involves more than a fruit basket. In his case, it means hosting a late-night show. 

At least, that's what he argued Tuesday night as he took the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage for his comedian pal who is currently on paternity leave. While it has been a challenging few weeks for Jimmy Kimmel, whose newborn son was rushed into open heart surgery after doctors determined he was born with a heart disease, his colleague knew the best remedy would be some laughter. 

So, while filling in on the show, Arnett wasted little time taking jabs at his colleague and—in the process—himself.  

"I gotta say I'm not surprised that Jimmy asked me to do this," he began. "When you want someone to fill in for you, but you don't want them to be too good, I'm your guy..Hes not going to hire somebody that could potentially replace him." Good point, Will. 

However, he had a real bone to pick with Kimmel. "When I had my sons, all Jimmy did was send me an Edible Arrangement, which whatever—it's not a competition, but if it were a competition, which it is clearly…we can all clearly agree that I'm the better friend, right?"

Jimmy Kimmel, Molly McNearney, William John Kimmel

Twitter

All kidding aside, Kimmel was endlessly grateful to his family, friends and colleagues for their support during his family's difficult time. In a now-viral monologue given Monday night, the new father of four acknowledged virtually every person that helped get them through the frightening situation, including the remarkable staff at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, frenemy Matt Damon and his beloved wife, Molly McNearney.

"I want to thank my wife, Molly. First of all, for allowing me to have sex with her in the first place," Kimmel joked toward the end of his tearful monologue. "That was huge right there. So few have done that. But also for being so strong and levelheaded and positive and loving during the worst nightmare a new mother could experience. I couldn't ask for a better partner. I'm so happy we had this baby together. I'm definitely getting a vasectomy after this."

Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell and David Spade are expected to fill in for the rest of this week.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 on ABC.

To learn more about Children's Hospital Los Angeles or to donate, visit their website here.

