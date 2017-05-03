Even though Emma Stone couldn't make it to Jacob Staudenmaier's prom, she made sure that he and his date were prepared for the big night.

Emma sent Jacob a boutonniere and a matching corsage for his date and penned him a handwritten note to go with the surprise presents. "Jacob, A little something for you and your lucky date tomorrow. Have a great time! Much love, Emma Stone," read the note, per the Daily Mail.

Jacob went viral after he filmed a La La Land-themed promposal for the A-list actress. Many called him a young Ryan Gosling, and once Emma got wind of the elaborate video she responded. While appearing on Good Morning America, Jacob read a message from his favorite actress.