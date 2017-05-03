Emma Stone Sends Arizona Teen a Corsage and Boutonniere After La La Land-Themed Promposal

Even though Emma Stone couldn't make it to Jacob Staudenmaier's prom, she made sure that he and his date were prepared for the big night.

Emma sent Jacob a boutonniere and a matching corsage for his date and penned him a handwritten note to go with the surprise presents. "Jacob, A little something for you and your lucky date tomorrow. Have a great time! Much love, Emma Stone," read the note, per the Daily Mail.

Jacob went viral after he filmed a La La Land-themed promposal for the A-list actress. Many called him a young Ryan Gosling, and once Emma got wind of the elaborate video she responded. While appearing on Good Morning America, Jacob read a message from his favorite actress. 

"Jacob, thanks for making the greatest proposal I have ever received. I can't tell you what an honor that was and how much I smiled through that entire beautifully orchestrated video. I'm in London working, but I hope you have the best time at prom, and I'm grateful you thought of me," the Oscar-winning actress wrote. "Thank you. P.S. I do see Gosling around the eyes. Love, Emma."

At the time of the GMA interview, Jacob said he wanted to go stag. "I'm going to have a great time with all my friends," he said. 

Plans changed, obviously! Jacob shared a picture of him and his date, Caitlin Teefy, wearing the floral gifts from Emma before heading off to their big night. He later wrote about his night in a caption of a YouTube video. "I suck at captions but prom was fun except for when our bus driver break checked us and we went flying," he shared.

