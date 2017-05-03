Street-level superheroes of New York City, assemble! OK, that doesn't have quite the same ring to it as "Avengers, assemble!" but it will have to do because The Defenders have assembled for a new trailer.

In the trailer below, Marvel's Netflix heroes, including Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist/Danny Rand (Finn Jones) come together for the first time. And like most superhero team-ups, the heroes are skeptical of each other at first and end up fighting each other. Don't forget, it's a comic book show!