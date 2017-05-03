Netflix
Street-level superheroes of New York City, assemble! OK, that doesn't have quite the same ring to it as "Avengers, assemble!" but it will have to do because The Defenders have assembled for a new trailer.
In the trailer below, Marvel's Netflix heroes, including Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist/Danny Rand (Finn Jones) come together for the first time. And like most superhero team-ups, the heroes are skeptical of each other at first and end up fighting each other. Don't forget, it's a comic book show!
"You're on the same side," Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple tells them.
"You four: The devil of Hell's Kitchen, the smart ass detective, the righteous ex-con and the kid with the glowing fist—the war for New York is here," Stick (Scott Glenn) says. "So get your s—t together."
Marvel's The Defenders sees the four of them coming together to stop the resurrected Elektra (Elodie Yung) and the mysterious Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver).
The trailer features plenty of action—including a hallway fight scene!—and snark. It looks like everything you've come to love about Netflix's Marvel shows.
"You look like an idiot," Jessica Jones tells Matt Murdock, who's wearing a scarf over his face.
"It's your scarf," he snappily replies.
The cast also includes Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Carrie-Anne Moss, Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, Simone Missick and Jessica Henwick. Marco Ramirez and Doug Petrie are executive producers along with Jeph Loeb.
All episodes debut on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 18.