Naked Man Crashes 2017 Met Gala in a See-Through Case

Lavoisier Clemente
The Met Gala is all about thinking out of the box, but this man took his box a little too far.
As stars made their way up the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art stairs, a performance artist made his way in via a fiberglass box. However, he didn't make it too far. Without any clothes, Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich stuffed himself into a case and the top was screwed shut. Per footage shot by Lavoisier Clemente and shared online, the box was loaded into the back of a SUV and, upon arrival at the Met, was carried by two men to the gala's check-in point.
At that moment, the staff looked concerned and one guard instructed a group of men to take Pavlov-Andreevich away. After the box was covered with a sheet, they dragged him out using strings underneath the box.
Per a report from NBC News New York, police asked the artist to step out of the box, but when he refused, firefighters cut the box open and Pavlov-Andreevich was arrested. According to NBC, he is facing charges of public lewdness, obstructing governmental administration, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
"Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich has been arrested and put in prison after performing the 5th episode of his Foundling series at Met Gala in New York last night. He is now under criminal lawsuit," his Instagram account read.
However, this is not the first time the Brazilian performance artist has attempted such a stunt. In an act he calls "The Foundling," Pavlov-Andreevich has enveloped himself in a see-through box on several occasions, including at the Palazzo Cini in Venice and the São Paulo Bienal in Brazil.
Guess you don't need any clothes at all to make a statement at the Met Gala.