Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Get Her Mom's Seal of Approval

Mother knows best!
After Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City Monday, the "Starboy" singer shared a photo taken on the museum steps with his 12.5 million Instagram followers. Gomez's mother commented on the picture—making it clear she approves of their blossoming romance. "Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love," Mandy Teefey—who produced Netflix's 13 Reasons Why—gushed. "Mama is happy XO."
Though they were surrounded by stars at the event, Gomez and her boyfriend appeared to be in their own world. "Selena and The Weeknd were really lovely," a source exclusively told E! News Tuesday, adding, "They were low-key and understated, but he was very attentive to her."
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Gomez, who was seen whispering "I love you" to The Weeknd before they made their way inside the museum, wore a cream Coach gown that featured floral embroidery, lace trim and a thigh-high slit. She paired it with a matching handbag and Tiffany & Co. choker necklace. The Weeknd wore a custom Valentino tuxedo and added some pizzazz with a floral Cartier brooch.
Inside the event, The Weeknd stepped aside as Gomez spoke to Vogue's contributing editor André Leon Talley. "Is this your first Met Ball?" Talley asked, to which Gomez replied, "This is my fourth. But I was always kind of a newbie, you know? I'm getting there, is what I like to say."
"I'm getting there," Gomez added, "and I'm excited to see everyone here."
In 2016, The Weeknd attended the Costume Institute Ball with his then-girlfriend, Bella Hadid. Thankfully, the musician managed to avoid a run-in with his famous ex, who modeled a custom Alexander Wang catsuit. "Bella was actually still outside going through the exhibit while Selena and The Weeknd were at dinner. You have to go through the exhibit to end up in the Temple of Dendur room where the dinner is, so Bella mainly stuck back hanging with friends laughing and having fun," a source revealed to E! News, adding that the fashionista was "late to the dinner."