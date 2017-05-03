Jim Gaffigan's Wife Jeannie Has Brain Tumor Surgery

The comedy couple, who wed in 2003, have five children together: daughters Marre Gaffigan and Katie Gaffigan and sons Jack Gaffigan, Michael Gaffigan and Patrick Gaffigan. To celebrate his eldest daughter's 13th birthday Tuesday, Jim took her to see Waitress: The Musical on Broadway. The teen later took a picture of herself holding a Playbill and posted it on Instagram. "As I grow, so does my level of awkwardness," Marre wrote. "I'm still young and maniacal tho."

The Gaffigans recently teamed up for Jim's fifth comedy album, Cinco (on sale June 13 via Apple Music, CD, Google Play, iTunes, Spotify and other digital audio retailers). "Our relationship has always been—ever since we first started dating—it's been collaborative. So, we've always had this similar work ethic where we don't really view it as a job," Jim told People last month. "It doesn't happen in a set or even a scheduled time; it's an ongoing discussion. And having five young children it would be impossible to do that. You know, years ago we used to put the kids to bed and then we'd drink wine and talk about stand-up, but those days are a fond memory."