Spider-Man Turns 15: 60 Actors You Forgot Appeared in Marvel Movies

It's hard to believe Sony's Spider-Man turns 15 today.

On May 3, 2002, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) swung into theaters, introducing non-comic book fans to Harry Osborn (James Franco), Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) and a host of villainous characters. The first film in the three-part series went on to earn $821.7 million at the global box office and paved the way for many more Marvel blockbusters.

Marvel Comics has licensed its content to different movie studios—including 20th Century Fox (X-Men), Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures (The Avengers) and Sony Pictures (Spider-Man)—meaning hundreds of movie stars have brought the characters from the page to the big screen.

Here, E! News looks back at 60 actors you may have forgotten appeared in Marvel's movies:

 

Joe Manganiello, Spider-Man

Joe Manganiello

Flash Thompson in Spider-Man (2002)

Elizabeth Banks, Spider-Man

Elizabeth Banks

Betty Brant in Spider-Man (2002)

Octavia Spencer, Spider-Man

Octavia Spencer

Check-in girl in Spider-Man (2002)

Sara Ramirez, Spider-Man

Sara Ramirez

Cop at carjacking in Spider-Man (2002)

Lucy Lawless, Spider-Man

Lucy Lawless

Punk rock girl in Spider-Man (2002)

Ellen Pompeo, Daredevil

Ellen Pompeo

Karen Page in Daredevil (2003)

Kevin Smith, Daredevil

Kevin Smith

Jack Kirby, forensic assistant, in Daredevil (2003)

Josh Lucas, Hulk

Josh Lucas

Talbot in Hulk (2003)

Nick Nolte, Hulk

Nick Nolte

Father in Hulk (2003)

Daniel Gillies, Spider-Man 2

Daniel Gillies

John Jameson in Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Dylan Baker, Spider-Man 2

Dylan Baker

Dr. Curt Connors in Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Aasif Mandvi, Spider-Man 2

Aasif Mandvi

Mr. Aziz in Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Daniel Dae Kim, Spider-Man 2

Daniel Dae Kim

Raymond in Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Hal Sparks, Spider-Man 2

Hal Sparks

Elevator passenger in Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Joel McHale, Spider-Man 2

Joel McHale

Mr. Jacks in Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Emily Deschanel, Spider-Man 2

Emily Deschanel

Receptionist in Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Joy Bryant, Spider-Man 2

Joy Bryant

Woman at web in Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Kerry Washington, Fantastic Four

Kerry Washington

Alicia Masters in Fantastic Four (2005)

Hamish Linklater, Fantastic Four

Hamish Linklater

Leonard in Fantastic Four (2005)

Maria Menounos, Fantastic Four

Maria Menounos

Sexy Nurse in Fantastic Four (2005)

Ben Foster, X-Men: The Last Stand

Ben Foster

Warren Worthington III/Angel in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Dania Ramirez, X-Men: The Last Stand

Dania Ramirez

Calisto in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Eric Dane, X-Men: The Last Stand

Eric Dane

Multiple Man in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Vanessa Lachey, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Vanessa Lachey

Julie Angel in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Andre Braugher, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Andre Braugher

General Hager in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Beau Garrett, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Beau Garrett

Captain Frankie Raye in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Rebel Wilson, Ghost Rider

Rebel Wilson

Girl in alley in Ghost Rider (2007)

Ty Burrell, The Incredible Hulk

Ty Burrell

Leonard Samson in The Incredible Hulk (2008)

will.i.am, X-Men Origins: Wolverine

will.i.am

John Wraith in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Dominic Monaghan, X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Dominic Monaghan

Bolt in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Troye Sivan, X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Troye Sivan

James in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

John Slattery, Iron Man 2

John Slattery

Howard Stark in Iron Man 2 (2010)

Kate Mara, Iron Man 2

Kate Mara

U.S. marshal in Iron Man 2 (2010)

Olivia Munn, Iron Man 2

Olivia Munn

Chess Roberts in Iron Man 2 (2010)

Josh Dallas, Thor

Josh Dallas

Fandral in Thor (2011)

Dominic Cooper, Captain America: The First Avenger

Dominic Cooper

Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Richard Armitage, Captain America: The First Avenger

Richard Armitage

Heinz Kruger in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Stanley Tucci, Captain America: The First Avenger

Stanley Tucci

Dr. Abraham Erskine in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Natalie Dormer, Captain America: The First Avenger

Natalie Dormer

Pvt. Lorraine in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Sasha Pieterse, X-Men: First Class

Sasha Pieterse

Teenage girl in X-Men: First Class (2011)

Ashley Johnson, The Avengers

Ashley Johnson

Beth the waitress in Marvel's The Avengers (2012)

Amber Stevens West, The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Amber Stevens West

Ariel in The Amazing Spider-Man 2( 2014)

Miguel Ferrer, Iron Man 3

Miguel Ferrer

Vice President Rodriguez in Iron Man 3 (2013)

Adam Pally, Iron Man 3

Adam Pally

Gary the cameraman in Iron Man 3 (2013)

Rebecca Mader, Iron Man 3

Rebecca Mader

Sweat shop agent in Iron Man 3 (2013)

Chris O'Dowd, Thor: The Dark World

Chris O'Dowd

Richard in Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Alan Dale, Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Alan Dale

Councilman Rockwell in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Aidy Bryant, The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Aidy Bryant

Woman in Statue of Liberty costume in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

B.J. Novak, The Amazing Spider-Man 2

B.J. Novak

Alistair Smythe in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Felicity Jones, The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Felicity Jones

Felicia in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

