It's hard to believe Sony's Spider-Man turns 15 today.
On May 3, 2002, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) swung into theaters, introducing non-comic book fans to Harry Osborn (James Franco), Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) and a host of villainous characters. The first film in the three-part series went on to earn $821.7 million at the global box office and paved the way for many more Marvel blockbusters.
Marvel Comics has licensed its content to different movie studios—including 20th Century Fox (X-Men), Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures (The Avengers) and Sony Pictures (Spider-Man)—meaning hundreds of movie stars have brought the characters from the page to the big screen.
Here, E! News looks back at 60 actors you may have forgotten appeared in Marvel's movies:
Columbia Pictures
Flash Thompson in Spider-Man (2002)
Columbia Pictures
Betty Brant in Spider-Man (2002)
Columbia Pictures
Check-in girl in Spider-Man (2002)
Columbia Pictures
Cop at carjacking in Spider-Man (2002)
Columbia Pictures
Punk rock girl in Spider-Man (2002)
20th Century Fox
Karen Page in Daredevil (2003)
20th Century Fox
Jack Kirby, forensic assistant, in Daredevil (2003)
Universal Pictures
Talbot in Hulk (2003)
Universal Pictures
Father in Hulk (2003)
Columbia Pictures
John Jameson in Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Columbia Pictures
Dr. Curt Connors in Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Columbia Pictures
Mr. Aziz in Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Columbia Pictures
Raymond in Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Columbia Pictures
Elevator passenger in Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Columbia Pictures
Mr. Jacks in Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Columbia Pictures
Receptionist in Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Columbia Pictures
Woman at web in Spider-Man 2 (2004)
20th Century Fox
Alicia Masters in Fantastic Four (2005)
20th Century Fox
Leonard in Fantastic Four (2005)
20th Century Fox
Sexy Nurse in Fantastic Four (2005)
20th Century Fox
Warren Worthington III/Angel in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
20th Century Fox
Calisto in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
20th Century Fox
Multiple Man in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
20th Century Fox
Julie Angel in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
20th Century Fox
General Hager in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
20th Century Fox
Captain Frankie Raye in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
Columbia Pictures
Girl in alley in Ghost Rider (2007)
Universal Pictures
Leonard Samson in The Incredible Hulk (2008)
20th Century Fox
John Wraith in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
20th Century Fox
Bolt in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
20th Century Fox
James in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
Marvel
Howard Stark in Iron Man 2 (2010)
Marvel
U.S. marshal in Iron Man 2 (2010)
Marvel
Chess Roberts in Iron Man 2 (2010)
Marvel
Fandral in Thor (2011)
Marvel
Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
Marvel
Heinz Kruger in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
Marvel
Dr. Abraham Erskine in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
Marvel
Pvt. Lorraine in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
20th Century Fox
Teenage girl in X-Men: First Class (2011)
Marvel
Beth the waitress in Marvel's The Avengers (2012)
Sony
Ariel in The Amazing Spider-Man 2( 2014)
Marvel
Vice President Rodriguez in Iron Man 3 (2013)
Marvel
Gary the cameraman in Iron Man 3 (2013)
Marvel
Sweat shop agent in Iron Man 3 (2013)
Marvel
Richard in Thor: The Dark World (2013)
Marvel
Councilman Rockwell in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
20th Century Fox
Woman in Statue of Liberty costume in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
20th Century Fox
Alistair Smythe in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
20th Century Fox
Felicia in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)