Scheana Marie has learned that divorce sure isn't cheap.

Just a few short days after the Vanderpump Rules star finalized her divorce from Mike Shay, fans are getting a sense into how the Bravolebrity is feeling about the whole situation.

While appearing on a new episode of The Tomorrow Show With Kevin Undergaro, Scheana was asked about her settlement where she agreed to pay her ex $50,000. As it turns out, the SUR employee isn't too upset with it.

"It was very amicable and as much as I didn't want to give $50,000 to a person with a drug problem, he deserved it for just being a part of the show for so long and my life and my story, and I'm like, look, I'm not trying to like cut you out and leave you high and dry so here's how much we have is that okay and he agreed," she explained. "I just hope he's doing something useful with this."

While Scheana suggested to her ex that he put $10,000 away to start a retirement account, she has doubts that he took her advice.