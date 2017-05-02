Scheana Marie has learned that divorce sure isn't cheap.
Just a few short days after the Vanderpump Rules star finalized her divorce from Mike Shay, fans are getting a sense into how the Bravolebrity is feeling about the whole situation.
While appearing on a new episode of The Tomorrow Show With Kevin Undergaro, Scheana was asked about her settlement where she agreed to pay her ex $50,000. As it turns out, the SUR employee isn't too upset with it.
"It was very amicable and as much as I didn't want to give $50,000 to a person with a drug problem, he deserved it for just being a part of the show for so long and my life and my story, and I'm like, look, I'm not trying to like cut you out and leave you high and dry so here's how much we have is that okay and he agreed," she explained. "I just hope he's doing something useful with this."
While Scheana suggested to her ex that he put $10,000 away to start a retirement account, she has doubts that he took her advice.
"He wasn't a person who was ever really good with money," she explained.
Back in November of 2016, the couple filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage. According to Scheana, there were many factors that contributed to the end of their romance.
"I had never considered getting a divorce whatsoever, because I took our vows very seriously," she told E! News' Will Marfuggi. "This was the 'for worse' part. I just thought that we would be able to get through it, because he was still my best friend. We had so much fun together."
"I have my closure," she added. "I've clearly moved on. I'm in a very good place, and I feel like I've never been happier."
As timing usually works, Scheana got a surprise this past Friday evening when her finalized divorce was made public. While working at SUR, the new blogger was able to serve Khloe Kardashian and a group of friends dinner.
"Such a pleasure meeting @KhloeKardashian tonight @SurRestaurant! Gorgeous and SO sweet!" Scheana shared on Twitter. Khloe replied, "It was so yummy and you are such a doll baby!!!"
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were also working that evening allowing Khloe to get even more of the Pump Rules experience.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)