Bust out a piping hot bag of popcorn. It's time for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards!
In case you haven't heard, the annual spectacle has been revamped to include honors for both film and television, which means more celebrities, more red carpet arrivals and more can't-miss moments. Everything you've always loved about the MTV Movie Awards will remain the same, but there's quite a few changes right around the corner, and we're breaking them down for you.
And with host Adam Devine at the ceremony's helm, who knows what might go down inside L.A.'s famed Shrine Auditorium?! (Spoiler alert: Something crazy, for sure.)
Check out five things to know about the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards below:
1. Let's Hear it For the Boys (and the Girls!):
In yet another switch for the summer kick-off award show, MTV has fused the Best Actor and Best Actress categories into a single, non-gendered roster of Hollywood's most talented stars. Nominees for Best Actor in a Show include Mandy Moore(This Is Us), Donald Glover(Atlanta), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Gina Rodriguez(Jane the Virgin), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things).
Meanwhile, Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast), Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen), Hugh Jackman (Logan), James McAvoy (Split) and Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures) round out the Best Actor in a Movie category.
2. Emma v. Emma:
Not to fear, pop culture fanatics. The iconic Best Kiss category is still very much alive, and it appears Emma Watson and Emma Stone will go head-to-head for their onscreen smooches in Beauty and the Beast and La La Land, respectively. Fingers crossed we see Stone and co-star Ryan Gosling lock lips one more time while accepting the honor, but this category is stacked!
Other nominees include Moonlight's Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, Empire's Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates' Zac Efronand Anna Kendrick.
3. Sing It:
It wouldn't be an award ceremony without a few live musical performances, right?! Luckily, we have J Balvin bringing the party alongside Camila Cabelloand Pitbullwith their hit "Hey Ma," and Noah Cyrusas well as Big Sean will also take the stage to debut new music.
"I can't believe it, and I'm very grateful. It's another step in my career," J Balvin gushed to E! News exclusively when asked about his upcoming gig. We can't wait to see them rock it!
4. Ch-ch-ch-changes:
Think MTV stopped at only a few small tweaks this time around? Think again! A plethora of incredible, brand new categories were introduced for 2017, which include Show of the Year, Best Host, Best Reality Competition, Tearjerker, Next Generation, Best American Story and Best Fight Against the System (a revamped Best Fight). There's also Best Musical Moment and Trending—a.k.a something for everyone!
Get Out leads the pack with six nominations, followed by Beauty and the Beast and Stranger Things with four nominations apiece.
5. Rev Your Engines:
In a departure from the norm, MTV is presenting its Generation Award to the Fast and the Furious franchise. Vin Diesel will accept the award on behalf of the wildly popular film series, alongside co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster.
The 2017 MTV & TV Awards air Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.