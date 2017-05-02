If you're still indecisive about your next major jaunt, India is looking pretty spectacular right now.
First thing on the itinerary? Kendall Jenner's palatial experience.
The model covers Vogue India's 10th anniversary issue, guest-edited by legendary photographer Mario Testino. A beautiful editorial, shot in exotic, picturesque locations, is expected for a high-fashion spread like this, but the famed creative also produced an exclusive, behind-the-scenes video, capturing the supermodel hanging out in the makeup chair and the vibrant colors and characters of the country.
Mario Testino / Vogue India
Starting at minute mark 0:44, watch as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star struts down the hall of the stunning Samode Palace, in a lace, black mini featuring an asymmetrical shoulder.
In mere seconds, the 21-year-old model transitions from room to room, in different couture looks. An embellished dress with exaggerated sleeves transitions into a goddess-like column dress, as shimmery, yellow tiles and intricate archways change into an interior with cement columns sand Robin-egg blue tapestry. It's a lot to behold—even Kendall's hair reaches for the sky—but it is, indeed, beautiful.
Mario Testino / Vogue India
"Different elements of India have influenced my world—and in turn this issue. It's the people, the art, the colours, the elephants and everything in between," said Testino in a statement. "I wanted to bring my world truly to this amazing nation, by shooting the issue in India. I wanted it to stay true to the Indian spirit."
Kendall may be the cover model, but this issue also features Bollywood royalty, Katrina Kaif and Sushant Singh Rajput, features local fashion talent, captures the essence of over-the-top Indian celebrations and includes editorials we've come to expect from the high-brow publication.
Mario Testino / Vogue India
If a hard copy of the magazine isn't enough, the photographer is also releasing a limited-edition print (500, to be exact) of the cover model, shot on this Indian excursion, to support Girl Rising, a campaign dedicated to educating and empowering girls.
The Vogue India May issue will be on newsstands May 4.