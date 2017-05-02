She may be a Hollywood star dating the one and only Prince Harry. But when it comes to Meghan Markle's kitchen, it's a lot simpler than you first thought.
When chatting with Good Housekeeping, the Suits actress gave fans a sense of her life at home.
While she may be able to access the fanciest restaurants around the world, there are five items you will always find in Meghan's refrigerator.
"Hummus, carrots—because I love them and so does my dog, Bogart, strangely—a green juice, almond milk, for sure, and a chia seed pudding I make every single week," she told the publication. "So easy, so good. I really love to cook."
As for a dish that always earns rave reviews from friends and strangers alike, it has to go to her chicken meal.
"There is honestly nothing as delicious, or as impressive, in my opinion, as a perfectly roasted chicken," Meghan shared. "It's a game-changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends."
If you're lucky enough to taste one of Meghan's dishes, may we drop you a fun fact about the actress? She really appreciates the power of a hand-written note.
In her interview, the actress confessed that she used to be a calligrapher for weddings and big events. In return, she developed an appreciation for a personal letter.
"I love the art of a handwritten note and I think handwritten notes are a lost art form," Meghan explained. "The best handwritten note I ever received was probably from my dad when I booked my first [TV] pilot, saying, ‘Meg I knew this day would come. I'm so proud of you.' I still have it in a little jewelry box by the side of my bed."
She continued, "It doesn't have to be a big note but it's the idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper, I think, is what really matters."
Hey Prince Harry, we're not suggesting you take some notes but…