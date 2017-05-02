She may be a Hollywood star dating the one and only Prince Harry. But when it comes to Meghan Markle's kitchen, it's a lot simpler than you first thought.

When chatting with Good Housekeeping, the Suits actress gave fans a sense of her life at home.

While she may be able to access the fanciest restaurants around the world, there are five items you will always find in Meghan's refrigerator.

"Hummus, carrots—because I love them and so does my dog, Bogart, strangely—a green juice, almond milk, for sure, and a chia seed pudding I make every single week," she told the publication. "So easy, so good. I really love to cook."